October 27, 1937—November 20, 2020
Lifelong resident Mona Lorrea (McGee) Bryant, 83, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on November 20, 2020 at St John’s Medical Center in Longview, Wash.
She was born to Dosson C. and Winnie E. McGee on October 27, 1937 in Toutle, Wash.
Mona worked as a Registered Nurse and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock. She was an avid reader and loved her family very much. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Mona is preceded in death by her mother, Winnie E. McGee; father, Dosson C. McGee; sisters, Wyona J. Robinson and Leono M. Collins; brothers, Dosson C. McGee, Jr. and Walter D. McGee.
Mona is survived by her husband, Billy F. Bryant, daughter, Lori A. Jacques, sons, Carl D. Kittelson, Billy J. Bryant and Rodney, brothers, Neil L. McGee and Dale E. McGee; sister Dona L. McGee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Hubbard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.