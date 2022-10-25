Mona Irene Anderson Gardner

July 3, 1926 — Oct. 18, 2022

Mona passed away October 18, 2022, at 96 years old. Her parents, Nels and Mona Anderson, docked the five-masted Berkentine, “Forest Pride,” in Seattle for her birth, in Seattle July 3, 1926. Her family soon retired from the sea and settled in Silver Lake, Washington.

Mona married Chester F. Gardner in 1945. However, their story began when Mona’s little rooster climbed in the mail bag at the Silver Lake post office run by her mother and arrived at the Toutle post office run by Chet’s father. A 13-year-old Chet was sent to return the rooster to Silver Lake. He looked into 11-year-old Mona’s big blue eyes and fell in love.

From 1961 to 1975 the family ran the Silver Lake Resort while Chet served as county commissioner. Mona was a member of Eastern Star, the Silver Lake Grange and she worked on the election board for many years. She traveled with Chet to New Zealand to connect with family and to Norway with her sister, Ruth.

Mona was a very active gardener, avid reader and she loved hiking. She hiked the Plains of Abraham on Mount St. Helens before and after the mountain blew. She is fondly remembered for her wonderful huckleberry pie.

She is survived by her children, April Sevcik (Bob), Karen Johnson, Clark Gardner (Patty) and Steven Gardner (Melissa); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eric and Bud Anderson; her sister, Ruth Jessen; her son Fred Gardner; and her husband, Chet Gardner.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. At 3:30 p.m. the same day, she will be interred at the Silver Lake Cemetery next to her husband of 72 years, and will join many family members there.