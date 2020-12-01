January 5, 1938—November 23, 2020
Milton Douglas Jodrey, 82, of Kelso, Wash. passed away on November 23, 2020. Milton was born to Doug and Mary Jodrey on January 5, 1938 in Coutts Alberta, Canada.
Milton graduated from Billings Senior High in 1956. He joined the Army in 1956 and served until 1958. He was nominated to be a guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his service.
His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and traveling in his motorhome. Milton loved people, he never met a stranger. He never missed grandchildren’s sporting or school events. He was an avid whistler as well.
Milton was a member of the First Christian Church and the IBEW Local 48.
Milton was preceded in death by his wife, “Bo” Jodrey and son, Paul Jodrey.
He is survived by his sisters, Marilyn Moore and Maureen Ziegler; Brother in law, Paul Bowman; daughter, Denise (Ken) O’Hollaren; Granddaughter, Emily (Josh) Donaldson; grandsons, Timothy (Katie) O’Hollaren, Ryan Jodrey and Daniel Jodrey; great-granddaughters, Eleanor Donaldson, Audrey Donaldson and Violet Donaldson.
Per his request, both his and his wife’s ashes will be spread on the Boulder River in Montana.
