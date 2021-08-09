February 8, 1923 — August 1, 2021
Mildred Louise Madison, age 98, a longtime area resident, passed peacefully August, 1 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview.
Louise was born on February 8, 1923, in De Pew, Oklahoma, to Sam Walter Hale and Anna Boyle. Louise was raised with her seven siblings in Oklahoma and later moved to Washington where she met and married Marvin Madison.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years; her daughter, Patricia; and her son, Rodney. She is survived by her son, Dean Madison, Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Linda (Rod )Corder, Kalama. She also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.