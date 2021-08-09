Mildred Louise Madison

Louise was born on February 8, 1923, in De Pew, Oklahoma, to Sam Walter Hale and Anna Boyle. Louise was raised with her seven siblings in Oklahoma and later moved to Washington where she met and married Marvin Madison.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years; her daughter, Patricia; and her son, Rodney. She is survived by her son, Dean Madison, Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Linda (Rod )Corder, Kalama. She also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.