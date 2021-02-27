Mildred J. Huffman

Mildred J. Anderson Huffman, 84, passed away February 23, 2021, at the Woodland Care Center in Woodland, Washington. She was born August 11, 1936, in Longview, Washington, to John and Nellie Anderson. She grew up on Eufaula Heights and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954. Mildred married Claude Huffman on August 13, 1955, in Longview at Stella Chapel.

She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary #1045, a member of the former Bunker Hill Grange, now Pleasant Hill #101, and Trinity Lutheran Church. In addition to raising her children and being a homemaker, Mildred was an active member of the Women at Trinity and served on the board. Mildred was very active with the VFW Auxiliary at the local, district and state levels and is a past state President. She volunteered at the St. John PeaceHealth Medical Center and the Vancouver VA hospital. She served on the Elections Board for the Hillside Acres precinct and served as the Democratic Chair for the precinct.