Mildred J. Huffman

August 11, 1936 — February 23, 2021
Mildred J. Anderson Huffman, 84, passed away February 23, 2021, at the Woodland Care Center in Woodland, Washington. She was born August 11, 1936, in Longview, Washington, to John and Nellie Anderson. She grew up on Eufaula Heights and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1954. Mildred married Claude Huffman on August 13, 1955, in Longview at Stella Chapel.
She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary #1045, a member of the former Bunker Hill Grange, now Pleasant Hill #101, and Trinity Lutheran Church. In addition to raising her children and being a homemaker, Mildred was an active member of the Women at Trinity and served on the board. Mildred was very active with the VFW Auxiliary at the local, district and state levels and is a past state President. She volunteered at the St. John PeaceHealth Medical Center and the Vancouver VA hospital. She served on the Elections Board for the Hillside Acres precinct and served as the Democratic Chair for the precinct.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Joan, and son-in-law Robert McCarthy; her son and son-in-law, Tom Huffman and Mark Wheeler; her grandchildren, Douglas McCarthy and his wife, Amy, and Melanie Buys and her husband, Matt; her great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephew and cousins. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; her sisters Edna Kaunisto and Viola Schimpf; and her brother, Arnold Anderson.
Internment will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Longview. Her Memorial Service will be March 3, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632; or to the charity of your choice. Columbia Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
