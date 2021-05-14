 Skip to main content
Mildred Ann Scotberg
Mildred Ann Scotberg

Mildred Ann Scotberg

March 8, 1931 — May 7, 2021

Mildred graduated from R.A. Long High School, then completed her education at Lower Columbia College and Portland State University. She worked as a CPA and most importantly, she and her husband were farmers. She taught Sunday school at the Kalama Methodist Church and volunteered at Helping Hands. Mildred loved reading and helped tutor students, served on the Kalama Library Board, and volunteered at the library. Mildred is predeceased by her parents; brothers Don, Ken and Bob; and sister Rose Marie.

Mildred is survived by her husband of more than 62 years, Doug Scotberg; daughter Susan "Kathy"; son Doug and daughter-in-law Cathy; son Donald; and sister Freda Everdell.

Please celebrate her life by donating to Helping Hands, a charity of your choice, or carrying on her love of flowers and plant a dahlia in her name. She had about 200 at one time! Know that she loved her friends and family. We are happy she remains with God and is in the arms of Jesus.

