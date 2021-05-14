Mildred Ann Scotberg

March 8, 1931 — May 7, 2021
Mildred graduated from R.A. Long High School, then completed her education at Lower Columbia College and Portland State University. She worked as a CPA and most importantly, she and her husband were farmers. She taught Sunday school at the Kalama Methodist Church and volunteered at Helping Hands. Mildred loved reading and helped tutor students, served on the Kalama Library Board, and volunteered at the library. Mildred is predeceased by her parents; brothers Don, Ken and Bob; and sister Rose Marie.
Mildred is survived by her husband of more than 62 years, Doug Scotberg; daughter Susan "Kathy"; son Doug and daughter-in-law Cathy; son Donald; and sister Freda Everdell.
Please celebrate her life by donating to Helping Hands, a charity of your choice, or carrying on her love of flowers and plant a dahlia in her name. She had about 200 at one time! Know that she loved her friends and family. We are happy she remains with God and is in the arms of Jesus.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.