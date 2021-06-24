 Skip to main content
December 31, 1955 — March 22, 2021

Michael Lee “Mick” Newman passed away March 22, 2021, surrounded by friends and family in his Longview home.

Mick was born December 31, 1955, in Longview, Wash., and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1974.

Mick enjoyed many years in sales, most recently with The Supply Company, and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid outdoorsman and was happiest spending time outdoors fishing and hunting with friends and family.

Mick is survived by his mother, Dorothy Newman, of Longview Wash.; and his two brothers, Bill Newman of Tillamook, Ore., and Jim (Liz) Newman, of Kalama, Wash. He was a favorite “Uncle Monkey” to his nieces and nephews Debbie, Jonathan, Amanda, Jessica, Caitlin, Jackson, Samantha, Graham, Chloe, Jaelynne, James, Sadie and Mason. Mick also leaves an extended family of friends who were a great support and comfort this past year. Mick was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Newman and a sister-in-law, Judy Newman.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and BBQ at 1 p.m. July 18, 2021, “up at the ranch” 685 Sauer Road, Kalama, WA 98625.

Information will be posted to FB, or email Mick.Newman.Memorial@gmail.com for details.

