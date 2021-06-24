December 31, 1955 — March 22, 2021
Michael Lee “Mick” Newman passed away March 22, 2021, surrounded by friends and family in his Longview home.
Mick was born December 31, 1955, in Longview, Wash., and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1974.
Mick enjoyed many years in sales, most recently with The Supply Company, and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid outdoorsman and was happiest spending time outdoors fishing and hunting with friends and family.
Mick is survived by his mother, Dorothy Newman, of Longview Wash.; and his two brothers, Bill Newman of Tillamook, Ore., and Jim (Liz) Newman, of Kalama, Wash. He was a favorite “Uncle Monkey” to his nieces and nephews Debbie, Jonathan, Amanda, Jessica, Caitlin, Jackson, Samantha, Graham, Chloe, Jaelynne, James, Sadie and Mason. Mick also leaves an extended family of friends who were a great support and comfort this past year. Mick was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Newman and a sister-in-law, Judy Newman.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life and BBQ at 1 p.m. July 18, 2021, “up at the ranch” 685 Sauer Road, Kalama, WA 98625.
Information will be posted to FB, or email Mick.Newman.Memorial@gmail.com for details.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.