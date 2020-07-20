August 11, 1959 – June 18, 2020
Michele Hattrick Eaves passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at OHSU in Portland following a massive stroke.
She was born to Jack and Delores Hattrick on August 11, 1959 in Longview, Wash and resided with her family in Cathlamet, Wash., until she graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1977. She married Bob Eaves and raised their two children Christopher Eaves and Jayme Eaves in Kelso where she worked for the Kelso School District for the past 25 years. At the time of her death Michele was secretary at Wallace Elementary School. She was adored by the staff, students and parents who she cared for and nurtured over the years.
Michele had a passion for animals, fostering and raising dogs, cats, horses and any stray that found her. She always looked forward to her annual trip to Maui with friends and family.
Michele was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Delores Hattrick. She is survived by her children, Christopher and his fiancé Jill Keller and Jayme, her brother Jim (Judy), sisters Carol Danker (Tony) , Gail McGaughey (Pat), and Tammy Shively.
Due to the corona virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Humane Society.
