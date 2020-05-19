× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 18, 1950—April 22, 2020

Some people touch our lives only briefly, while others leave a lasting impression and are never forgotten.

Michele Baird (Peret) Beebe was 70 years young when she passed from this life on April 22, 2020, at home lovingly surrounded by family members with her husband and daughter holding her hands.

Michele was born on February 18, 1950, to Jim and Maryann Peret in Longview, Washington. In 1968 she graduated from Mark Morris High School. In June that same year she married the love of her life, Michael Beebe, Sr. They were married for 52 years. Michele cleaned houses for over 40 years and made lifelong friends with many of her clients.

Michele’s enthusiasm for life and devotion to her family and friends was amazing. She was a passionate competitor who loved to have fun playing sports with her volleyball family for 40+ years, and pickle ball family in recent years. Michele also really enjoyed taking RV trips with Mike, especially to visit her brother in Dillion, Montana and to Hart Ranch in Rapid City, South Dakota.