Michele Alene (Graunitz) Kristensen

Feb. 27, 1947 — April 10, 2022

Michele graduated from Castle Rock High in 1965. She retired from US West after 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Patricia Graunitz; brother Michael Graunitz; and great-grandson Beau Cloud.

She is survived by brothers Patrick and Timothy (LeAnn) Graunitz, sister Kimberly Graunitz, daughter Christie (Michael) Best, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews.