April 16, 1950 — Oct. 7, 2021

Lifelong local resident Michael Ward Miller, 71, of Longview passed away surrounded by loved ones Oct. 7, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

He was born April 16, 1950, in Longview, to William and Wilma Jean (Acheson) Miller, and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1968.

Michael worked for the Port of Longview, owned and operated Miller Pest Control & Contracting, and retired from Kinder Morgan in 2017 after 15 years of service.

He was a member of the Kelso Elks and enjoyed fishing, hunting, ballroom dancing, taking trips to the beach, gardening, clam digging and riding his tractor.

Michael had a huge heart, a jolly smile, a contagious laugh, and always was there when anyone needed anything. He was awarded a U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Merit for rescuing two people in the Columbia River after their boat capsized.

He is survived by three daughters, Shannon Taylor of Enumclaw, Wash., Shelly Miller of Kelso, and Melissa Lautenbach of Ridgefield, Wash.; two sisters, Sue Weber and Diana Ford, both of Longview; two nephews, Sean Hawkins of Longview and Ian Ford of Kelso; five grandchildren, Jill Thomas of Longview, Taylor and Davis Radcliffe, both of Boise, Idaho, Justin Lautenbach of Vancouver and Jessica Lautenbach of Ridgefield; and three great-granddaughters, Rowyn, Gwendolyn and Sadie Thomas, all of Longview. His parents preceded him in death.

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.