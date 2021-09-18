Michael Walker

Jan. 31, 1954 — July 13, 2021

Well, to begin with, I was not ready to go. I was not ready to get sick and I sure as heck didn’t see the big “C” coming my way. So if you’ re reading this, and by chance we may have known each other, I’m no longer here. Sorry if I owed you money!

I was diagnosed in May 2020 with multiple myeloma. The doctors couldn’t pinpoint how it developed or even how long I’d been carrying it. They suggested it could be “environmentally” caused, whatever that means. Sure, I’d made a few stupid miscalculations and bad decisions along the way during my life that may have contributed. They may have been job related or experimentally related. Sometimes my body was a temple and sometimes a trash collector. Heck, I was a proud baby boomer, product of the ’60s and ’70s culture, and a sailor to boot.

In any regards, I’m not here to defend my actions, though I really lived a marvelous and fulfilling life. I was married to my soulmate for 42 years, had two marvelous children who have given me four of the greatest grandkids any grandfather could ask for. I was able to work in a job I loved for 37 years, retire early, and spoil said grandkids.