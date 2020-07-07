× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 10, 1967 – June 12, 2020

Michael passed away at Hospice Care Center peacefully after a short illness. He was born July 10, 1967 to John C. Thomas and Carol (Ward) Johns in Longview, Wash.

Mike graduated R.A. Long High School and his last job was at Foster Farms with the title of Crew Chief. Mike leaves many friends and he loved them all. Mike considered his most important job was keeping his family and friends happy and laughing. He was always ready with something funny to say. Mike was also the bravest person we all knew right up to the end.

His father, John C. Thomas, preceded him in death. He is survived by his Mother, Carol Ward-Johns (Bob) of Castle Rock, Wash., Brothers John C. Thomas (Rhonda) of Longview Wash., Billy J. Ward, Longview Wash., and Jason Thomas. Also life-long friend Shane Chappell, and friends Mike Patching and Bob Gilcher. Aunt Mary Hamilton and Sharon Barney (Doug). Also Uncle Harvey Ward.

Mike will be greatly missed and loved and always in our hearts. There will be no funeral due to his wishes. If anyone cares to make a donation in Mike’s name, please consider Hospice Care Center. They took wonderful care of him and he loved them all very much. His remains will be laid to rest next to his father at Green Hills Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.