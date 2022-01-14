 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Miranda

Michael Miranda

July 22, 1984 — Jan. 3, 2022

Mickey Miranda left this world and his mother, Arleen; and stepfather, David; girlfriend Kenda and her daughters Payton and Kennedy; and many family members and friends on January 3, 2022. He was born July 22, 1984, in Longview, the only son of Arleen (Whitney) Goedert and Michael G. Miranda Sr. (deceased).

The family will have a private burial. His celebration of life will be held at a later date. His complete obituary can be viewed on the Longview Memorial Park website.

