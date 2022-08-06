Michael "Mike" Franklin May

Sept. 2, 1962 — July 4, 2022

Mike May, who passed away on July 4th at the age of 59, was a dedicated Marine who rose to the rank of warrant officer and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He was a dedicated father and family man, who also enjoyed sports all his life.

Mike was born in Longview and was raised in Kelso, where he excelled at multiple sports while graduating from Kelso High School in 1981. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Persian Gulf War before being later stationed in Oklahoma City as a recruiter. In 1995, his office was located in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and he was a first responder during the Oklahoma City bombing.

Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports, and even continued playing basketball all of his life.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence May.

He left behind his sons Matthew, Kyle and Michael. He also leaves behind his sisters Becky May, Lori Scouten (George), Shelly Fillman (Terry), Julie May and Maggie May-Locke (David); as well as numerous other friends and family who all will miss him greatly.

Military Honors will be performed at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, at Lake Sacajawea near Ocean Beach Highway, with a memorial service afterward at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall. Any updates to times will be posted by Maggie May on social media.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to veterans’ charities.