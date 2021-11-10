 Skip to main content
Michael (Mike) E. Brace
Michael (Mike) E. Brace

Michael (Mike) E. Brace

June 25, 1941 — Oct. 21, 2021

Michael (Mike) E. Brace passed away October 21, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington. Mike was born June 25, 1941 in Ryderwood, Washington. Later, the family moved to Camas, Washington, where he attended Fern Prairie and Camas schools, graduating as a Camas Papermaker in 1959. Mike joined the Army National Guard on the buddy program with his best friend, Don Jurvakanien. Mike was stationed in Fort Ord, California.

Mike and Gloryann Mall were married Nov. 4, 1961. Mike began his career as a cook, a trade he learned while in the National Guard, at Smitty’s Drive Inn. He managed the Ideal Corner in Camas. He started working in the pulp and paper industry with Crown Zellerbach in Camas. He also worked at the Crown Simpson mill in Eureka, California and at Crown Zellerbach in Wauna, Oregon. He retired from James River after 39 years.

Mike enjoyed time with his family, their beach cabin, clamming, bowling, all sports, sunsets, and travel. He was a member and past officer of USW Local 1097 and the Fern Prairie Grange. He was a sustaining member of Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Mike is survived by his wife, Gloryann; children: Keith Brace, Westport, Oregon, Brian Brace, Salone, Arizona, and Cheryl Stone (Jeff), Clatskanie, Oregon; grandchildren: Stephen Griffith (Justine), Aharon Brace (Rachael), Melissa Moore (Chad), Kaisa Empinet, Ashleigh Behrend(Jeremy), Tyler Brace (Courtney), Cody Galloway, and Austin Brace; sisters-in-law: LaRhea Steele, Janine Lightheart (Jeff) and Fay Blackburn. Mike was blessed and loved by 16 great-grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Mary and Ray Mall; grandson, Daniel Hughes, brothers-in-law, Reid Blackburn and Jerry Steele; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Brownlee.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. 100 S.W. High Street, Clatskanie, Oregon.

Donation can be made to Longview Community Home Health & Hospice or to the Clatskanie Feral Cat and Kitten Project. Envelopes will be available at the funeral Mass.

