February 20, 1958 — June 26, 2022

Michael (Mike) D’Hondt, of Bellingham, Washington, was born to Charles and Virginia D’Hondt on February 20, 1958, in Spokane, Washington. He was the first of four boys and grew up in Tacoma. Mike married his wife, Lisa Faling, of Kelso in 1988. They have two children, Bryant and Grace.

Mike attended Henry Foss High School in Tacoma and was a starter on the 1975 state championship football team. He attended Western Washington University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and later a master’s degree in educational technology at City University. Mike was a teacher at Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham and coached football at Whatcom Middle School. He retired from teaching in June 2021. After his retirement, Happy Valley Community purchased “Mr. D’s Buddy Bench,” which is located on the playground, for students to sit if they needed a friend.

Mike and his family attended Bellingham Covenant Church for many years. He served in many ways — in the Youth Group, at the Fika Cafe (Barista), as an usher and on the grounds maintenance team.

Mike was a man of deep faith and conviction, modeling rich morals and love. He showed his love for others by works of service, counseling and loving others. Mike genuinely cared for each and every one of his students over the many years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, Tuesday morning prayer group, Papa’s early mornings with grandson Colton and time spent with family.

Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa; son Bryant D’Hondt; daughter Grace Vivanco and son-in-law Alex Vivanco; grandson Colton, mother Virginia D’Hondt; and brothers Christopher D’Hondt (wife Teri, son Michael, daughter Aimee), David D’Hondt (wife Kelly, daughter Alexis) and Gregory D’Hondt. He also is survived by his in-laws, Leroy and Sharon Faling, Kristie Faling (son Barris), Kari Johnson (husband Cory, sons Blair and Tyson, daughters Alysse and Lindsey); four great-nieces; extended family and countless dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D’Hondt; and nephew Zachary D’Hondt. Mike died suddenly at home with Lisa by his side.

A memorial service takes place at 1 p.m. July 16, 2022, at Bellingham Covenant Church. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/c76Wv8PKthU. The link also can be found on the church website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bellingham Schools Foundation, Bellingham Covenant Church or the Seattle Children’s Hospital.