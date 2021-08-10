Michael Leo Martin

Feb. 19, 1944 — July 29, 2021

Michael L. “Mike” Martin was born February 19, 1944, in Syracuse, New York, and passed away July 29, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center.

Mike served six years in the National Guard. He was a carpenter for 46 years, the last 27 years with the Longview School District. He was a member of Stella Lutheran Chapel and the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association and a longtime member of the Carpenters’ Union.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jo; four children: Julia Martin, Sarah Martin (Joel Reynvaan), Holly Von Roch (Bob) and Heidi Jordan-Johnson (Bill Johnson); seven siblings: Sally Prouty, Pete Martin (Fran), Sue Spooner (Gene), Judy Strode (Bret), Dan Martin (Patsy), Jean Imus (Brad) and Joe Martin (Sue); and generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Josephine Martin; and two brothers, Pat Martin and Paul Martin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice or a charity of choice. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A celebration of Mike’s life will be planned at a later date. For the full obituary, please visit longviewmemorialpark.com.