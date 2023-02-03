March 27, 1957—Jan. 30, 2023

Michael Hubbell got his wings on January 30, 2023. Taken much too soon. He was such a lover of his family first, his beloved dogs, Hector, Cess, Buddos, Moo Moo Cow and Deja. He was an avid treasure and rock hunter, all things in nature and anything outdoors. He was a very soft hearted and loving man and could make anyone and everyone laugh and feel welcome.

He is survived by his mother, Carol; wife, Susan; his daughters, Crystal and Jennie. His sons, Dustin and Jesse. His sisters: Pamela, Terri and Anna. His daughter-in-law, Melanie. Several grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jim and sister, Cathy.

We will forever carry him in our hearts until we meet him on the other side. We love you Mike.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 27, 2023 at his home in Carson, WA.