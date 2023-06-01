Nov. 10, 1947—May 14, 2023
VANCOUVER—Mike graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1966, Central Washington University in 1970 and Oregon State University in 1973. He devoted 30 years to counseling high school students in Oregon. Closest to his heart were his wife Mary, daughter Claire and husband Gregg; three young granddaughters, River, Naomi and Amelie; brother Chuck; and his late father and mother Justin and LaVon; and high school buddies who affectionately called him Smitty. Mike died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
