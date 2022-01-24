 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael F. Leslie

  • 0
Michael F. Leslie

Aug. 16, 1947 — Nov. 28, 2021

“Big Mike” Leslie, retired mill worker, volunteer EMT, gardener, builder and avid fishing adventurer sadly left this world to join his beautiful wife, Deborah “Nurse Debbie,” who passed Oct 5, 2021. Both truly will missed by all of us! Random acts of kindness are requested in lieu of donations.

