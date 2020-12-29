April 20, 1949—December 26, 2020

Michael F. Lawry, 71, passed away on December 26, 2020. Mike was born on April 20, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York. Mike grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. He attended Junior Colleges in Los Angeles and Poughkeepsie before graduating from Central Washington University in 1972 with a Bachelors in History and Education.

Mike came to Longview in 1972 and began his teaching career at Monticello Middle School. He received a MS degree in Education from Portland State University in 1980.

From 1976 through 1983, Mike was a member of the local Cascade Players theater group. He was a co-director of the Musical production of “George M!”.

Mike retired from teaching in 2007 and then spent as much time as possible playing golf. He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Alan) MacDonald in Williamsburg, Virginia.

There will be no service held.