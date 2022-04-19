Michael Donchok

Sept. 7, 1966 — April 5, 2022

Mike passed away unexpectedly in his sleep April 5, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Lilli; his mother, Judy; and his brother, Steve (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his father, Steve.

Mike enjoyed hunting trips to Central Oregon and Idaho. He also was a devout University of Oregon Duck football fan. Go Ducks!

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 23, 2022, at the Catholic Church in Rainier Oregon. He will be greatly missed.