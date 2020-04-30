Michael Byrum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 20, 1957—April 15, 2020

Michael Glenn Byrum, loving husband and father died unexpectedly at home on April 15th, 2020 at the age of 62.

Mike was born on August 20th, 1957 to Carolee and Glenn Byrum in Longview, Wash. He was an accomplished fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He worked 32 years at Georgia Pacific Wauna Mill and retired August of 2019. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, walking the park with his dog Tucker and regular visits to the library. Mike was a beloved father and grandfather and was spending retirement with his family.

Mike was proceeded in death by his father Glenn Byrum and previous wife Karen Byrum. He is survived by his mother Carolee McRoberts (Charlie) of Longview, Wash., his brother Kirk Byrum of Kelso, Wash., his wife Jennifer Byrum, his 3 children Jennifer Sterba (Dwyane), Max Byrum (Ashlee), Jeannie Mustola (Andrew) and 2 step children Alex Gaylin and Madison Gaylin all of Clatskanie Ore. Mike was also a grandfather to 5 grandchildren.

A small gathering of family and friends will be held later this summer with a date to be determined.

