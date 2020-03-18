Michael E. Balch passed away March 7th from kidney & heart failure. He bravely persevered through many health issues in the last months of his life. Mike was born on March 21st, 1958, in Bellingham, Wash., to Herbert & Nymah (Galyean) Balch. Mike had many fond memories of growing up in the Sekiu & Clallam Bay communities. It was there he spent many hours fishing on his dad’s boat, making life-long friends & developing a love of photography. He graduated from Clallam Bay High School in 1976. He continued his education at Pacific Lutheran University, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in communications. Mike then moved to Forks, Wash., where he was a DJ for two years at KVAC radio station. It was in Forks where Mike began his service to the community in law enforcement. His career moved him to Cathlamet, Wash., in 1984. It was this community Mike would call home. It was there he met & married the love of his life, Darlene (Hagedorn) Balch. They married on February 7th, 1986. This union brought two sons, Jonathan Lewis Balch in 1987 and Christopher Michael Balch in 1989. Mike was strong in his walk with Christ. He served as a Deacon at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cathlamet for many years, up until the time of his passing. In 2018 Mike retired from law enforcement.