July 21, 1979—Aug. 13, 2023

KELSO—Michael Arthur Vienola died August 13, 2023. He was born July 21, 1979 to Rebecca R. Abraham and Daryl L. Vienola at Bell Memorial Hospital in Ishpening, MI. and then later moved to Washington State, graduated from Mark Morris High School in Longview, WA.

He has a step-dad, Lee A. Abraham; one sister, Melanie Dodge and a brother-in-law, Todd Dodge; two nephews, Dristyn Derby and Mason Brand and a loving grandpa, Marven Abraham. And lots of family in upper Michigan.

A gathering will be held at the Hudson Cemetery thursday September 28 at 11:00 a.m.