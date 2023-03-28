CIBOLO, TX—Michael Anthony “Tony” Malella passed away suddenly on February 27 2023, in Cibolo, TX, from complications of the flu and pneumonia. He leaves behind his wife, Janel, their three children: Kim, Alia (Peyton), and Devon and three grandchildren: Hudson, Bentley and Royce. Tony is also survived by his parents, Gerry and Valerie Malella, and his sister, Karen, and niece, Emily.