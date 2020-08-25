Merelyn Aho went to be with the Lord on August, 14th, 2020. Born Feb. 1st, 1946 of Kelso, Wash. Survived and married to Ronald Aho of Longview for 47 yrs. Preceding in death parents, Johnny and Mable Bartell of Kelso. Surviving five children, Teresa Edwards, Allen Edwards, Roger Edwards, Pam Zebley (Aho), Penny Larson (Eric) Larson. Two step children, Lisa Pence (Norm) Pence, and Tim Aho. 15—Grandkids, 11—Great grandkids, 3 step grandkids. Also surviving 4 sisters Eleanor Ruddiman, Kelso, JoAnn Larson(Bob) Larson, Kelso, Janice Portscheller, Ione, Calif. Preceded in death sister Enola Makinster.

She was a loving, giving, Holy Spirit filled woman. She always remained close to God, very important to her, and always put others before herself. She was a caregiver, (CNA), and helper to those in need. She was truly a Blessing and will greatly be missed by many. Family was very important to her. A Celebration of Life will be held September 12, at 11am at Family Healing Church in Kelso, Wash.