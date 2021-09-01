Melvin W. Chamberlain

Jan. 28, 1922 — Aug. 26, 2021

Melvin was the fourth child born to Dee and Dora Chamberlain. He served in the Navy during World War II. He married Irene Nolan shortly after his discharge and went to work at Long Bell. He retired from there in 1984.

Irene passed away in 2000. They raised seven children together: one son, Rod Chamberlain (Susan) in Kelso; and six daughters: Leona Johnson in Castle Rock, Donna Molt (Dale) in Longview, Pam Engelmann (Rich) in Yuma, Melvina Hudgin (Fred) in Ariel, Barbara Brooke (Guy) in Naches, and Ronda McCarty (Darrell) in Willets, Calif. They all survive him as well as a brother, Allan Chamberlain in Joplin, Mo. Melvin also is survived by 31 grandkids, 58 great-grandkids and 39 great-great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Mable Ellingson, Ruby Jensen and Pauline Froehlich; three brothers: Floyd, Harold Sr. and Ken Chamberlain; and a grandson: Jake Hamel.

Melvin was a very avid bowler and had to quit about five years ago.

He has been cremated and will be put to rest with his wife. At his request there will be no service. There may be a family gathering at a later date.