Melvin L. Kayser, Jr.

October 21, 1933—December 11, 2020

Melvin was born to Melvin Sr. and Della (Gould) Kayser in Portland Ore. The family moved to Castle Rock in 1944 and the farm, with the exception of four years serving in the U.S. Navy, would always be his home.

Melvin was always a hard worker. First a school bus driver, a job he would return to several times over the years, a logger, a certified flight instructor, a log buyer, and finally a farmer, raising millions of chickens over the years. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors.

Melvin married Frances Johnson in 1955 and they raised their five children on the family farm before divorcing in 1982.

Melvin married Marie (Ainslie) Pyle in 1983, she survives him at home, along with sons Mike in Castle Rock, Dan (Linda) in Alaska, daughter Kathy (Mike) Bates in Castle Rock, stepson Ray (Lisa) Pyle in Longview, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, sister Marlene (Cookie) Miller, along with several nieces and numerous nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, son Melvin, daughter Polly, and sister Marlene (Kix) Blair.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview WA 98632.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.