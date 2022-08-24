Feb. 18, 1934 — Aug. 14, 2022
Melvin Joseph Mier, 88, of 111 Brookside Drive, Kelso, Washington, fell asleep in death August 14, 2022. He and his wife, Dorothy, raised four children in a house he built on Brookside Drive. Melvin supported his family as a general contractor, owning and operating MJM Builders. He was known to be hard working and industrious. He loved the outdoors and could often be found fishing at a local lake or stream.
Melvin, or Mel, as he was known to his friends, was born February 18, 1934, in Brown County, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of Theodore and Annie Mier’s 12 children. In 1964, he and Dorothy settled in Kelso. Mel was preceded in death by Dorothy in 1992; and by his second wife, Violet Pelley, in 2014. He is survived by his four children, Phyllis (Bill) Hardman of Kalama, Washington; Edward (Susan) Mier of Palm Coast, Florida; LaVern (Keith) Dollarhyde of Chehalis, Washington; and Laura White of Longview, Washington. He has four grandchildren, Ashlie-Ann Vincent, Blysse Fisher, Mathew Martin and Meghan Martin. He also is survived by six stepchildren. He was a loving father, caring husband, skilled craftsman and outdoorsman. He will be missed.
A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Columbia Funeral Home, 1105 Maple St., Longview, Washington.
