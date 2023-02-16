July 8, 1926—Nov. 6, 2022
Melvin H. Scott (Scotty) of Kelso, WA passes away with family by his side. He was born to Harry and DeEtta (Lucas) Scott on July 8, 1926. He went into the NAVY after his high school graduation. He was married to his sweetheart Ruth (Clay) for 71 1/2 years until her passing in 2017. Melvin’s working years were spent truck driving. He retired in 1988. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, son Larry; daughter Karen Wolf: Two grandsons; a granddaughter and his two sisters: Dora Virginia ByWater, and Harrietta Belle Jenkins. Melvin is survived by three sons: Ken (Linda), Doug (Shirley),Lonnie (Annie); a daughter, Ruth Ann Hulme; 21 grand children; 38 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A cellebration of life is planned for Feb. 25th at 1:00 p.m. at Northlake Church in Longview. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to charity of choice. A military internment will be held at a later date.
