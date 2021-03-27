 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melrae C. Hanly
0 entries

Melrae C. Hanly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 27, 1927 — March 9, 2021

Melrae passed away in the loving hands of her caregivers.

She will be remembered as a kind, generous, strong and independent woman. She was a talented seamstress and gardener. Melrae spent many years as the secretary/treasurer of the Cascade Mariners Chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans, and loved her many dogs. She had a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News