Melody Joy Laurila

Oct. 11, 1946—Jan. 15, 2023

Melody Laurila was born in Astoria, Oregon to Paul and Maybelle McDonald. She was raised in the Longview-Kelso area and graduated from Kelso High School in 1964.

Melody was a very happy and friendly person who’s open and accepting personality allowed her to make many lasting friendships. She was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her sons, Mark Laurila, Joshua Everette and Brett Everette, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

