February 22, 1930 — April 28, 2021

Melbelyne Ann Underberg passed away from natural causes at 10:15 a.m. on April 28, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 22, 1930, in Flint, Michigan to Melvin Brekke and Anna Elizabeth (Anderson). She was the eldest of four siblings.

Melbelyne attended school in Karlstad, Minnesota, and then attended college in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. After completing her college, she worked as a schoolteacher. She was immensely proud of her education because this was a time when most women did not attend college. She used to tell stories about having to stay in the schoolhouse because of the horrible Minnesota winters.

While teaching school, she met Norell “Bud” Underberg. They married on November 24, 1950. After their marriage, Norell farmed while Melbelyne finished her teaching obligations and in 1951 they moved to Longview, Washington. Melbelyne had one son, Brent Underberg.

Once arriving in Longview, Melbelyne worked as a supervisor at Sears and Roebuck Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Melbelyne was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she taught Bible and Sunday school. She also was a member of the Sons of Norway and volunteered her time to help with events and gatherings.