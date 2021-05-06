February 22, 1930 — April 28, 2021
Melbelyne Ann Underberg passed away from natural causes at 10:15 a.m. on April 28, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 22, 1930, in Flint, Michigan to Melvin Brekke and Anna Elizabeth (Anderson). She was the eldest of four siblings.
Melbelyne attended school in Karlstad, Minnesota, and then attended college in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. After completing her college, she worked as a schoolteacher. She was immensely proud of her education because this was a time when most women did not attend college. She used to tell stories about having to stay in the schoolhouse because of the horrible Minnesota winters.
While teaching school, she met Norell “Bud” Underberg. They married on November 24, 1950. After their marriage, Norell farmed while Melbelyne finished her teaching obligations and in 1951 they moved to Longview, Washington. Melbelyne had one son, Brent Underberg.
Once arriving in Longview, Melbelyne worked as a supervisor at Sears and Roebuck Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1986. Melbelyne was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she taught Bible and Sunday school. She also was a member of the Sons of Norway and volunteered her time to help with events and gatherings.
She was a great grandma, great-grandma, and mother to her closest family members Pam, Brett, Ceara, and Ali Underberg. Memories of her singing, sewing and playing games with all her family members are some of the best times they can remember.
One can imagine working for Sears and Roebuck in their prime for 35 years. Anything and everything Melbelyne had was from Sears.
She worked during her retirement for her son’s business, Brent’s Quality Auto Repair. She would keep books, payroll, taxes, etc. She maintained this until the business was sold after her son’s passing in 2012. She worked helping her son Brent at Quality Auto well into her 80s. Grandson Brett remembers summer trips to Minnesota to visit family, grandma always being able to sew and hem anything he needed fixed or repaired. Pam recalls how welcomed she was into the family at age 16. Melbelyne always loved Pam like a daughter no matter the circumstances.
Survivors include, daughter Pam Underberg; grandchildren Brett Underberg and Ceara Underberg; great- granddaughter Ali May Underberg; brothers Milo Brekke (Mary-Ann) of Auburn, WA, and Dennis Brekke (Louise) of Warren MN; sister Marlys Lefrooth (Donald) of Strandquist, MN; sister-in-law Mayme Underberg of Kelso, WA; brother-in-law Alfred (Sandra) Underberg of Salem, OR; and nephews Brian and Kelly Underberg and Niece Lori Underberg. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband of 55 years, Norell Underberg; and her son, Brent Underberg.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday May 8, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632; or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632.
