Mar. 13, 1927—May 17, 2023

LONGVIEW—Mazie was born to Grace and Charles Rogers in Jackson, MI and was the youngest of five siblings. Mazie grew up and attended school in the Rives Jct. area and it was there she met her future husband Dean. Mazie and Dean lived in the Jackson area where all five of their children were born.

In 1960 the family moved to Alaska and homesteaded in the Willow area. In 1963 they moved to the Sheep Creek area and had a home there until the wildfire of 2019. Dean started commercial fishing in 1964 as a drift boat fisherman and in 1965 switched to set net fishing and Mazie also became a fisherwoman. They commercial fished together until 2009 when it became too difficult for Mazie to continue but Dean continued until 2013.

Mazie worked various jobs in the Willow/Talkeetna area. She was school cafeteria cook at Talkeetna Elementary, school bus monitor and worked in a cafe her husband and son owned. Upon Dean’s death Mazie assumed his role as partner with their son Terry in their school bus contracting business and was still in partnership with Terry until her death.

She was a member of the Montana Mother’s Club, Sunshine Seniors and a charter member of the Sunshine Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was also a member of other local social clubs in the Willow/Goose Creek/Montana Creek/Trapper Creek areas. She and Dean had many friends in the area.

In 2007 Mazie and Dean began snow birding to Longview, WA spending winters but returning to Alaska for spring, summer and part of fall.

Mazie was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Dean in 2014. She also was preceded by two of her children, her daughter Diana Walker in 2018 and her son Robert Bunker in 2021.

She is survived by her son Terry (Juanita) of Willow, AK, daughter Gloria Lee (Doran) of Wasilla, AK, daughter Phyllis (Tom) Symmonds of Longview, WA, son-in-law Joe Walker of Twin Falls, ID and sister-in-law Barb Redman of Webberville, MI. 15 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Alaska in the summer of 2024 and Dean and Mazie’s ashes will go to their fish camp.