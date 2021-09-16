 Skip to main content
Maxine Margaret Minium Carlson
Maxine Margaret Minium Carlson

Maxine Carlson

Nov. 2, 1927 — Sept. 5, 2021

Maxine died Sunday September 5 in Longview. She was 95. She was married to Vern Carlson, who passed away in 1998. They had three children, Pam, Randy and Debbie Carlson. They lived in Longview next to the fairgrounds for many years.

Maxine was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandma. She leaves behind her daughter Debbie Carlson of Vancouver, son David Carlson of Kelso, sister Darlean Walace of Toledo, brother Jess Minium of Kelso, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly loved and missed.

A graveside service takes place at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Green Hill Memorial Gardens.

