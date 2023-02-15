Maxine DeWitt passed away Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born May 18, 1930 in Arkansas. A celebration of Maxine’s life is planned for noon Friday, Feb. 17 at Columbia Heights Assembly of God Church, 3609 Columbia Heights Road, in Longview. All are welcomed to attend. A viewing is planned from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16 at Steele Chapel. For the full obituary go to: longviewmemorialpark.com