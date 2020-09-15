Max Kendale Cody, 89, passed away in his home in Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the son of Roy Ney Cody and Clara Eula Freeman Cody, of Longview, Wash. He was born in Tipton, Oklahoma on July 16, 1931. Max grew up in Longview, Wash., where he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1949 before joining the US Army and served in the 11th Airborne Division. He then moved to El Salvador, Central America with his wife Ethel Mae Cody. They were married 35 years and raised their children in San Salvador; Pamela, Steve, and Kimberly. Max worked for the De Sola Family there and subsequently managed a laundry soap plant and then a vegetable oil plant. This work provided extensive travel and he then became an independent construction consultant. He was involved in the construction of the new American Embassy and a large Children’s Hospital in El Salvador.They moved back to the USA in 1969 and chose Brownsville, Texas due to the climate and fishing and hunting environment. Max worked for Olebay Norton Company in Brownsville. He ran the plant that made fluorspar briquettes produced for the steel industry.