Mavis M. (Antijunti) Kinch

September 24, 1923—March 25, 2021

Mavis (Antijunti) Kinch was born on September 24, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Ida and Wolford Antijunti and passed away on March 25, 2021.

Her family moved from South Dakota to Longview in 1936. Mavis graduated from R.A. Long high school in 1941. She married Gene Kinch in 1943 and had two children; Jeanne Kinch Eslick and Gary Kinch. Mavis also graduated from Bernard’s Beauty School and opened a very successful beauty shop in her home.

After retirement, she shared her energy, love and time with her family and grand children. Mavis enjoyed traveling in their motor home, but especially loved her beach home. Digging clams was one of her favorite pastimes. Her fried clams and clam chowder were a treat that the entire family looked forward to.

Mavis was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She had a wonderful disposition and a smile for everyone, there was always a “please” and a “thank you”.

Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Wolford Antijunti, husband Gene Kinch, daughter Jeanne Eslick and brothers Johnny, Lory, Bob and Russell Antijunti.