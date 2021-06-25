April 30, 1926 — June 19, 2021

Mavis Ileane Hendrick of Longview, Wash., passed away peacefully June 19, 2021. She was 95 years old. Mavis was born April 30, 1926, in Nebraska to Harvey and Blanche Crawford.

She graduated in 1946 from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis.

Ileane was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings; her husband, Ralph Hendrick; and sons Duane and Jerry.

She is survived by siblings Bobby Crawford, Phyllis Hunter; children Shirlee Moody, Brian Fick and Evie Bartell; as well as 59 grandchildren.

Ileane will be remembered for her deep love of Jesus and her family, as well as her kind and gracious demeanor.

For their excellent care, the family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Prestige Senior Living-Monticello Park, Community Home Health & Hospice, and River Bend Adult Care.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 157 Castle Rock, WA 98611

At the family’s request, no memorial service is planned at this time. Arrangements are by Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Kelso, Wash.