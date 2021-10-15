 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maurice Wayne Hamer
0 entries

Maurice Wayne Hamer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 29, 1933 — Sept. 16, 2021

Maurice “Mori” Hamer, 88, of Longview, Washington, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home, with his wife, Teresa, at his side.

He was born April 29, 1933, in Campbell, Nebraska, the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Reichstein) Hamer.

He was preceded in death by his older brother, Monte Gene; and his nephew, Brian Hamer. Maurice is survived by his brothers, Jim and Winston; and his sister, Betty June Carl. He also is survived by his sons: Alan, Guy and Tom; daughter, Maurine; plus his much loved and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Maurice’s life in Longview included exploring the woods of Mount Solo; fishing on the Columbia River; and working at the mint farms and M&M Plywood, eventually retiring after many years at Weyerhaeuser. He also was a Longview snowbird enjoying many sunny winters in Palm Desert, California with friends.

Mori is loved dearly and we will fondly remember him as someone who loved people, a good joke, and the knack for good-hearted kidding (a family tradition).

He will be greatly missed and is now in the hands of our faithful Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News