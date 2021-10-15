Maurice Wayne Hamer

April 29, 1933 — Sept. 16, 2021
Maurice “Mori” Hamer, 88, of Longview, Washington, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at home, with his wife, Teresa, at his side.
He was born April 29, 1933, in Campbell, Nebraska, the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Reichstein) Hamer.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Monte Gene; and his nephew, Brian Hamer. Maurice is survived by his brothers, Jim and Winston; and his sister, Betty June Carl. He also is survived by his sons: Alan, Guy and Tom; daughter, Maurine; plus his much loved and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Maurice’s life in Longview included exploring the woods of Mount Solo; fishing on the Columbia River; and working at the mint farms and M&M Plywood, eventually retiring after many years at Weyerhaeuser. He also was a Longview snowbird enjoying many sunny winters in Palm Desert, California with friends.
Mori is loved dearly and we will fondly remember him as someone who loved people, a good joke, and the knack for good-hearted kidding (a family tradition).
He will be greatly missed and is now in the hands of our faithful Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.