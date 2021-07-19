July 27, 1927 — March 29, 2020

Maurice “Maury” Walter Medlen died at home March 29, 2020, in Sequim, Wash., at age 92 of lymphoma.

Maury was born at home on Walnut Grove Farm near Annapolis, Miss., on July 27, 1927, to Anna Benson and Charlie Clarence Medlen. He was the youngest and last surviving of eight children. His siblings were Ida Pauline Medlen, Irma Louise Wilson, Clarence “Benson” Medlen, Katherine “Kay” Russell, Marion Medlen, Anna “Ann” Martin Fitchitt and Charles Medlen.

At age 17, Maury enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was in boot camp when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He had sea duty in the Pacific, and helped take one vessel through the Panama Canal for decommissioning on the East Coast. By the end of his enlistment, he was a Machinist Mate Third Class.

Maury graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1950. He then married Mary Margaret Kealey, moved to Washington, and then to Oregon, where his sons were born. His primary occupation for 39 years was insurance agent.