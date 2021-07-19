July 27, 1927 — March 29, 2020
Maurice “Maury” Walter Medlen died at home March 29, 2020, in Sequim, Wash., at age 92 of lymphoma.
Maury was born at home on Walnut Grove Farm near Annapolis, Miss., on July 27, 1927, to Anna Benson and Charlie Clarence Medlen. He was the youngest and last surviving of eight children. His siblings were Ida Pauline Medlen, Irma Louise Wilson, Clarence “Benson” Medlen, Katherine “Kay” Russell, Marion Medlen, Anna “Ann” Martin Fitchitt and Charles Medlen.
At age 17, Maury enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was in boot camp when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He had sea duty in the Pacific, and helped take one vessel through the Panama Canal for decommissioning on the East Coast. By the end of his enlistment, he was a Machinist Mate Third Class.
Maury graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1950. He then married Mary Margaret Kealey, moved to Washington, and then to Oregon, where his sons were born. His primary occupation for 39 years was insurance agent.
Maury and Mary Margaret had three sons: Robert “Zane” Medlen (Kristen), William “Bill” Pardon Medlen, and Rex Walter Medlen (Joan). He has five grandchildren by his sons: Jeremy Daniel Medlen (Brandi), Justin Christopher Medlen, Kealey Ann Medlen, Ryan Rex Medlen (Felicia), and Andrew James Medlen. He has one great-grandchild, Zane Stephen Medlen.
Maury was married to Betty Patricia (Osborn) Medlen for 44 years until her death in 2008. His stepchildren by Betty were Diana Kit Young (Sid), and Roger Stephen Kellar (Jo). Through Betty’s descendants he has five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
At age 84 Maury married Donna (Still, Cole, Andre) Medlen, and they were married nearly eight years before his death. His stepchildren by Donna were Byron James Cole (Marge), Terry Dean Cole (Cheryl), and Judy Kaye Cole Jansen (Jim). Through Donna’s descendants he has nine grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A committed Christian, Maury most recently belonged to the Dungeness Community Church in Sequim. Maury was selfless, and put the needs of others ahead of his own. He is loved by all who knew him, and is missed by his family and friends.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Dungeness Community Church, 45 Eberle Lane in Sequim, Wash.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.