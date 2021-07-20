Matthew Shawn Sauters

May 28, 1980 — June 3, 2021

Mathew Shawn Sauters was born on May 28, 1980, to Bill and Becky (Nesbit) Sauters Sr. He grew up and went to school in Toutle Lake, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad, brother and friend. If his tires weren’t crunching gravel on a logging road, he wasn’t happy! After his accident in 2005, he came to live with his mom and stepdad until the time of his death. His stepfather spent a lot of his time helping out Matt’s caregivers, while his mom slept with one eye open.

He is survived by his mom, Becky, and stepdad Curtis (Bud) Riley; dad Bill and stepmom Shiela; brother Bill Jr. (Denise); niece Syndey; nephew Griffin; stepsisters Kim (Max) Preston, Christine Green, and Greg (Toit) Riley; and also several more nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Sauters, grandpa Nesbit, and stepgrandpa Reynolds.

He was very fond of his cousins, aunts and uncles growing up, adding more through his parents re-marrying. He also was very fond of his grandmother Jean Nesbit and stepgrandmother Cathy Reynolds.

A big thanks to former caregivers Heidi Jordan Johnson, Donna Wirkkala, Mindy Hawley, Mary Palmer, and Pat Cramer who took care of Matt until the end.

There will be a celebration of life at the Castle Rock Eagles on Saturday, July 24, 2021, 1-4pm. This will be a potluck and no host bar. Children are welcome.