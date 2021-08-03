Matthew Curtis Dunn

A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at 1 p.m. August 7, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview. After nearly a three-year battle with cancer, he is now home with the Lord.

Matthew is the son of LaDonna Lockman Hiler of Longview and Joseph L. Pete Dunn (Trudy Leib) of Cabo San Lucas. His brother is Jeffery J. Dunn (Suzie) of Spokane, and he has many family members and loved ones.