April 20, 1980 — Dec. 25, 2021
Matthew Aaron Peck, age 41, passed away in Frisco, Texas, on December 25, 2021.
Born on April 25, 1980, in Longview, Washington. Matthew loved adventure. He enjoyed scuba diving, skydiving and racing cars. He always was willing to help people in need and was known in his community to help others with vehicle issues. Matthew served a church mission in New Caledonia, Fiji Suva.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Peck; parents, Randle and Lorna Peck; his siblings Brandon Peck (Tiffany Peck), Sarah Eldredge (Elnathan Eldredge), Joshua Peck (Jaimee Peck) and Spencer Peck (Carmen Peck); his stepdaughter, Scout; and his 11 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. February 19, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 11th Ave., Longview, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.