Matthew Aaron Peck

April 20, 1980 — Dec. 25, 2021

Matthew Aaron Peck, age 41, passed away in Frisco, Texas, on December 25, 2021.

Born on April 25, 1980, in Longview, Washington. Matthew loved adventure. He enjoyed scuba diving, skydiving and racing cars. He always was willing to help people in need and was known in his community to help others with vehicle issues. Matthew served a church mission in New Caledonia, Fiji Suva.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Peck; parents, Randle and Lorna Peck; his siblings Brandon Peck (Tiffany Peck), Sarah Eldredge (Elnathan Eldredge), Joshua Peck (Jaimee Peck) and Spencer Peck (Carmen Peck); his stepdaughter, Scout; and his 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. February 19, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 11th Ave., Longview, Washington.

