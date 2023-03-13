Mar. 17, 1933—Jan. 17, 2023
LONGVIEW, WA—Mathew Eugene “Gene” Balint, 89, passed away January 17, 2023 in Longview, WA. Gene was born on March 17, 1933 to Stephen Balint and Mary Barquist in Kanaskat, WA. Gene graduated from White River High School and was a member of their 1950 championship football team.
Gene was married to Charlotte, the love of his life for 66 years. They met in 1954 while attending Central Washington University, where Gene earned a degree in education. Gene served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force and was stationed at Dow Air Force Base. As a pilot, he flew B52 and KC135 airplanes for the Strategic Air Command (SAC). Gene and his wife settled in Longview in 1959 with their three children. He was a junior high school science teacher, athletic director, and vice principal at Cascade Middle School until he retired in 1989.
He was passionate about traveling, science, astronomy, and geology. Gene also enjoyed spending time with his family and created fond memories driving cross country during the summer months to visit national parks, museums, and sharing his love of exploration with his children.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother and posthumously by his wife. He is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.
A joint memorial service will be held for Gene and his wife, Charlotte, at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Longview Memorial Park, followed by refreshments and a celebration of life in the Hospitality Room at Longview Memorial Park.
