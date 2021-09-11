 Skip to main content
MaryEtta Turbit (Ritzman)
MaryEtta Turbit (Ritzman)

MaryEtta Turbit (Ritzman)

October 1938 — Aug. 13, 2021

MaryEtta passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center of congestive heart failure. MaryEtta was born in Doty, Washington, to Jake and Etta (Latimer) Ritzman. She graduated from Willapa Valley High School near Raymond, Washington. After high school she moved to Seattle, where she met and married Bruce Turbitt.

As a full-time homemaker, MaryEtta was dedicated to raising her three children. MaryEtta loved to crochet. Her home is filled with many of her beautiful creations. She also was an excellent seamstress, gardener and her pie crusts were truly amazing. She enjoyed playing weekly bridge at the Kelso Elks and she was an avid Seahawks and Mariners fan. MaryEtta held a strong sense of family. She enjoyed spending time with both family and friends. She often spent months with her daughter, Sharlene, in California where Disneyland was nearby, a very favorite place.

MaryEtta was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Johnny; and her half-sister, Bonnie. She is survived by her husband; three children, Sharlene (John) Herrick of Escondido, California, Kimberly (Trev) Cookson of Steilacoom, Washington and Kurt Turbitt (Denise Myers) of Beaverton, Oregon; four grandchildren, Athena and Zachary Herrick of Escondido, California, and Madeline and Ryan Myers-Turbitt of Beaverton, Oregon; one great-grandchild, Sophia Herrick-Trevino of Escondido, California; and three brothers, Edward “Red” Ritzman of Raymond Washington, James Ritzman of Longview, Washington, and Robert “Dale” Ritzman of Sutter Creek, California.

A Memorial Service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Roland Winery, 1106 Florida St., Longview, WA 98632.

