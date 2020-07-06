Maryetta Day, age 65, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center with her family at her side. She was born June 12, 1955 in Winchester, Indiana to Paul and Patricia Armstrong. She moved to the area with her mom and stepfather when she was 12. Mary married Dale LaFever and had her two children, Alyshia and Jody. After her divorce she met and married the “Love of her life” Butch Day and lived happily for several years until their divorce in 2001.