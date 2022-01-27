 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Squires

June 2, 1924 — Jan. 15, 2022

Mary was born in Hepner Oregon, on June 2, 1924, and passed away in Longview, Washington, on January 15, 2022.

For a more complete obituary, please refer to Longview Memorial Park’s website.

